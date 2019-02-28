Emergency Services Museum in Sheffield recruits expert team

History will be enhanced and brought to life for the city’s schools and colleges thanks to a new learning team at Sheffield’s National Emergency Services Museum.

The new learning and discovery team at the museum, Rosie Norrell and Paul Watson, have been brought on board to support the expansion of the museum’s educational programme.

As well as sessions on the history of crime and punishment that the ,museum offers to pupils, visitors can now also explore extreme vehicles and learn more about the people who work in the emergency services.

Both of the new learning team are former teachers, and both Paul and Rosie will offer tailored workshops to school children of all ages.

In addition to tailoring workshops to school aged children they will also offer help to further and higher education students, adults involved in lifelong learning and other community groups and organisations.

The new museum team will deliver workshops at the museum, housed in a Victorian combined police, fire and ambulance station in the centre of Sheffield, and the new team can also travel within the local area to deliver learning sessions off-site to wherever they are requested to go.

Chief executive of the museum, Matthew Wakefield, said: “Opening up our fabulous museum to as many people as possible is really important to us and it’s brilliant that we now have Paul and Rosie on board to expand our educational provision.”

He added: “We have over a million objects in our collection and more than 50 vehicles on site so there’s lots for visitors to discover.”

The National Emergency Services Museum is the world’s largest 999 museum, showcasing all of the nation's emergency services through hands-on learning with history.

With more than 50 vehicles on site, which range from manual and horse power to steam and motor powered vehicles and with three floors of exhibits to explore, discover and learn, there is something for all the family to enjoy.

The museum has a treasure trove of items, from a 47 foot lifeboat to the Insurance Fire Brigade's beer tokens. It has more than a million items in its collection.

For more information about educational visits people can contact education@emergencymuseum.org.uk.