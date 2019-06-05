Fashion textiles student Emma Rigby, from Doncaster has had her final collection chosen for this year’s catwalk at Graduate Fashion Week, an event which showcases the very best fashion talent emerging from UK universities in 2019.

In a bid to inspire adults to reminisce about their childhood, Emma, a student at Northumbria University, has incorporated nostalgic themes into her designs, with prints influenced by the narrative of a children’s book she has written.

She has also utilised plastic waste as a textile for some of her designs – creating sustainable nostalgia.

As part of this year’s showcase, Emma has been nominated for three awards, the Mothercare Childrenswear Award, the David Band Textiles Award and the Design Portfolio Award.

Winners will be announced as part of Graduate Fashion week, which takes place between June 2 – June 6.

Emma also has an interview lined up for Texselect where she could win the opportunity to have her collection showcased at Première Vision in Paris.

As part of her studies, Emma secured a six-month placement at Urban Outfitters followed by a six-month placement at H&M, as a print intern.

Emma was then offered a print assistant role with H&M the following summer, working on the Divided girls’ accessories department, which at the time featured quirky animal prints – something she has developed throughout her own designs.

Emma said: “My placements at Urban Outfitters and H&M were the highlights of my degree – I learnt a lot about the kind of designer I want to be.”