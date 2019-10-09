Enjoy a feast with a difference made by local vendors at this Sheffield eatery

Forum Kitchen + Bar on Devonshire Street in Sheffield. Picture: Chris Etchells

The event, which will offer a wide selection of food and drink, will be hosted at Forum Kitchen and Bar on the first weekend of every month.

The Forum Feast has been put together in partnership with A Taste of Independent Sheffield to create a new type of street food experience.

The vendors taking part in the monthly feast include Morgan’s Wood Fire Catering, Whirlow Hall Farm, Espressino Bar and Caribbean Fusion.

The organiser of the new venture, Julie, said the event will offer people a chance to enjoy lots of different flavours in one place.

She said: “We were so excited when Forum approached us with the idea of hosting a street food event.

“There are some amazing caterers in Sheffield and we’re always looking for new ways to showcase what they have to offer.

“The monthly event will offer something for everyone from exciting fusion food to locally-sourced homemade favourites.”

The Forum Feast will take place on the first weekend of every month, running from 12pm to 9pm on Saturdays and 12pm to 6pm on Sundays. It will be hosted at the iconic bar’s terrace. Food and drink will be served up throughout the day from attending vendors as well as the Slice Bar.

The events are free to attend and prices will vary between vendors.

The first Food Feast will be held on October 5 and 6. Everyone welcome, including dogs.