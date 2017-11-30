Favourite Things: Born near the coast, drawn to the countryside

Chairman of Sheffield Talking News, Mary Callaghan, was brought up in Colchester, Essex, and says although she was close to the coast, she much preferred the countryside even though it was only slightly undulating. So, soon after starting a career as a secondary school teacher, she was drawn to the North and, Sheffield in particular, because of the proximity of the Peak District.

She loves strolling around Derbyshire with her husband and visiting the small towns and hamlets. She has also over the years introduced both Girl Guides and school children to the beauty of the countryside so near to their homes. Her particular favourites remain Chatsworth Park, Longshaw, Froggatt Edge and Ladybower Reservoir.

The Peak District scenery makes for some stunning Instagram photos.

The people

From the moment I moved to Sheffield in 1972 I have found the people to be extremely friendly and welcoming. Whatever I am doing or wherever I go, I have made many good friends over the years.

Although my husband calls me a foreigner (he was raised in Sheffield) I have never felt like one and find a noticeable difference between people in my home County and those in the North. There is something infectious about the attitude Sheffield people have to life – to live it to the full.

Concerts

When I was younger I played the violin in an orchestra, along with my Father. Little surprise then that I immensely enjoy concerts and the Johann Strauss Galas, with the Johann Strauss Orchestra and Dancers, at the City Hall. It is a wonderful venue and I have seen several celebrities there, from Cliff Richard to Yehudi Menhuin.

I have also played the piano and clarinet to a lesser standard and when I saw an advert in the Sheffield Star for a new community choir, I joined that. I am thoroughly enjoying our sessions, concerts and camaraderie.

Friendly cafes

Another of my favourite things about Sheffield is the number of friendly little cafes in almost every neighbourhood. Locally, my nearby café in Bradway, S17 Café and Bistro, is a regular haunt and we have made several new friends there. We like the caring attitude of the staff and the warm welcome extended to everyone. We are such good patrons that we even have the catering team provide the buffet at our charity functions.

History

Just outside the city boundaries are a superb range of houses and castles of historic interest. Amongst my favourites are – Chatsworth House, Haddon Hall, Hardwick Hall, Brodsworth Hall and Newstead Abbey, the home of the poet Byron.

Most of these also have exquisite gardens and make a great day out and a place to take visitors.

Youth facilities

For many years I was an ardent supporter of Girl Guiding in Sheffield – the city provides excellent facilities for young people, not least their own Outdoor Activity Centre as well as the nearby Peak District. I made many lifelong friends whilst volunteering for them as leader of Guide meetings, organising camps and holidays, as a division commissioner and also being programme and training adviser for the city which entailed oversight of the training of their adult leaders. Whilst in these roles I visited many units right across the city and encountered so many interesting and dedicated people.

Sheffield talking News

Finally, I am passionate about the charity, Sheffield Talking News . In 1988 I became a founding member of STN which has gone from strength to strength. I have taken on numerous roles over the years, including editing, reading, running the magazine and being secretary. I have now been the chairperson for fourteen years. We have a wonderful ‘team’ of around 60 dedicated volunteers who work on a rota basis to produce a weekly recording on memory sticks of local news taken from the Sheffield Star, Sheffield Telegraph and the Yorkshire Post. Anyone interested in either volunteering, donating or listening to STN should contact us on Tel. 0014 2780440 or via our stnmail@sheffieldtalkingnews.org.uk email.