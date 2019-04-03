Favourite Things: Dawn chorus  awakens our magical landscapes 

Ian Cracknell is Advocacy Officer at Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust and has worked in charity communications and marketing for 20 years. A keen birdwatcher and nature enthusiast, Ian had been a member of the Trust for several years before deciding he wanted to work for them following involvement with his local street tree group and supporting the Trust’s campaign to save Smithy Wood, an ancient woodland at threat from a development application for a motorway service station.

Ian has previously worked for Tate Liverpool, Showroom & Workstation, Sheffield Theatres and St Luke’s hospice before his current role, promoting the charity’s campaigns for wildlife and important places for nature as well as responding to planning applications for development with potential impact on species and habitats. “I’d encourage anyone with an interest in nature to join Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust.

You’ll be supporting vital work to improve habitats for local wildlife and add greater strength to our campaigns to improve the fortunes for nature in our area. We’ve got a couple of big campaigns on this year, our Badger Appeal to raise funds for a local badger vaccination programme against TB and Wilder Future – our call for people to ask their MPs to push for a strong Environment Act. A draft Environment Bill is going through Parliament now. If we can get a handful of important changes made, this could be our best opportunity for a generation to turn around the worrying

species declines we’ve seen in recent years and get nature back on track.” To get involved visit wildsheffield.com/wilderfuture or email takeaction@wildsheffield.com.

Mountain biking on Blacka Moor outside Sheffield.



Wyming Brook and Redmires

Wyming Brook is one of the Trust’s most popular reserves, brimming with birders, walkers and families. It’s a spectacularly beautiful place, bursting with nature through all seasons with some fantastic bird species like wood warbler, spotted and pied flycatcher, crossbill and goldcrest. Just a little further out is Redmires, a quite different habitat which is good for wading birds and raptors. I imagine most people assume you need a car to get there but I don’t drive, so I often cycle or sometimes get the 51 bus to Lodge Moor terminus and walk.



Blacka Moor

This is our largest reserve and a great example of a mixed moorland habitat without the intensive management issues seen on grouse moors, such as heather burning and wildlife persecution – so it’s an ideal place to see our alternative vision for these special places. Always a fantastic range of birds to see, like woodcock (look out for their ‘roding’ display), stonechat (whose call sounds like two stones knocking together) and grasshopper warbler (which as its name suggests sounds like a very loud grasshopper). I recommend an early morning visit in spring to revel in the dawn chorus as nature awakens in this magical landscape.



Five Wiers Walk

An interesting meander or cycle ride along The Steel City’s old industrial heritage, with plenty of wildlife to see plus an opportunity to pop in to our Salmon Pastures reserve along the way. Look out for the bright blue flash of passing kingfisher, flighty grey wagtail and heron fishing among the

water’s edges. In summer you’ll see hundreds of sand martins swooping above the River Don and listen for a summery soundtrack from songbirds like chiffchaff, blackcap and lesser whitethroat.



Maveli

A really welcoming restaurant on West Street specialising in South Indian dishes, one of my favourite cuisines. Much as I love a traditional curry, South Indian food is refreshingly different in style, tasting lighter, more delicate and fragrant – although there’s still plenty of heat on offer if

that’s your thing. As well as the delicious vegetable and curry dishes, I love dosa – a kind of pancake with a choice of delicious fillings rolled up inside. Fab food and really friendly staff, this place is great.



The Sheaf View

One of the best pubs in the city, and my local for nearly 10 years now. Always a great selection of beer, with excellent offerings from their own Neepsend brewery and a colossal whisky collection! It’s a no nonsense pub for beer lovers with no telly, fruit machines or loud music. The atmosphere is provided by conversation from people enjoying good ale... exactly as it should be. Being dog-friendly, there's usually a healthy number of fine four-legged pals to admire while you’re there too.



Moore Street electricity substation

Always one to throw in a wildcard, I thought I’d give a final shout to this brutalist masterpiece. Many years ago I remember hearing a couple on the bus wondering what it was – it doesn’t give much away, yet also looks like something from a 1970s dystopian sci-fi. I was at the switching-on

ceremony of its vibrant night-time light display, and was super excited to take a look inside during a brief window of maintenance. I love this building, which along with Park Hill I've been cheered to see the city cherish a little more in recent years.