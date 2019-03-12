There were celebrations on one street in Sheffield over the weekend as five neighbours celebrated the fact their lucky postcode, S7 2LZ, was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Sunday 10th March.

The win saw four of the Endowood Road residents pick up cheques for £30,000 each, while the fifth doubled their cash prize and took home a staggering £60,000 thanks to playing with two tickets.

60,000 winners Angela and Gregor Williams of Sheffield

Angela Williams (73) was the lucky lady who doubled the prize, and after discovering exactly how much she had scooped said: “I’m in shock and totally speechless. I’ve been shaking so much I’ve had to make myself a cup of coffee to try and calm down, but I’m honestly thrilled to bits.

Angela, who retired from her job in the occupational therapy ward at the local children’s hospital nine years ago, would love to put some of her windfall towards a globetrotting adventure.

She commented: “My husband Gregor grew up in Australia and we went there a few years ago but it’s always been our dream to revisit it and now we can! We’ve also lived in this house for 45 years, so it would be great to get those home improvements done that we’ve been putting off. It’s so lovely to have this bit of extra cash as we’re at the time in our lives when we can really enjoy it.

“However, the first thing we’re going to do is have a celebratory meal and get together with our two children and two grandchildren. They don’t even know I play so have absolutely no idea that this was even happening - I can’t wait to see their reaction when I tell them what I’ve won!”

The remaining winners weren’t available to collect their cheque in person, but the prize will be paid into their bank account.

Visiting Sheffield to present Angela with her prize was People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson, and he said: “I’m totally chuffed for Angela and all our other players picking up a prize in Sheffield. If you would like to see me standing outside your door with a big golden envelope then make sure you’re playing with your postcode.”

With a minimum of 32% from every ticket going to charity, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have now raised £404 million for thousands of good causes across Great Britain as well as internationally. This draw was promoted on behalf of NSPCC, which has received £1,042,729 in funding so far.

Local charities close to the winners have also benefitted from the support of players including DIAL Barnsley, which was awarded £9,500 last year to train volunteers on providing financial support and advice to disabled people in the area.

For more information, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk.