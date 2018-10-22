Flipping spooktacular Halloween fun at Flip Out in Doncaster

Visitors to Flip Out in Doncaster are urged to have a flipping fun-filled Halloween ghoulishly good time at the town centre attraction. Those who go along are being encouraged to dress to scare this Halloween as they bounce among cobwebs, spiders, ghosts and ghouls. The trampoline and activity park, in Frenchgate centre, is going all out to ensure that this Halloween is flipping fantastic.

There will be two sessions with a prize of a voucher for a free bounce and Ninja TAG band for the person with the scariest costume.

Jamie Hardy, general manager at Flip Out Doncaster, said: “We have really pushed the boat out for our first Halloween at Flip Out Doncaster.

“As ever, we want to offer flipping out with a twist, so our store will be transformed into a wonderland of scary props with spooky lighting, and we hope everyone will come dressed to match!

“We’ll be running two sessions with the first dedicated to younger visitors aged 16 and under – and will also include a free Little Ninjas meal.

“The second is an After Dark session with a special Halloween twist where guests can look forward to live music from our in-house DJ Jamie Mac, of course with plenty of spooky songs thrown in for good measure!”

The sessions will take place on Wednesday October 31.

The first will run between 4 and 6pm and will be suitable for ages 16 and under and the second will be between 6 and 9pm and both will be priced at £12 per person.

To book tickets and for further information, visit www.flipout.co.uk/doncaster and find out more on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @flipoutdonny.