Best Sheffield pubs to spend a cosy night in this autumn

As the weather gets colder, one of the finest things to do is snuggle up in the welcoming warmth of one of five best cosy pubs in Sheffield.

Here are five of the best to choose from:

The Rising Sun serves a wide selection of cask ales, lagers, craft kegs, wines & spirits. 471 Fulwood Road, S10 3QA.

The York, Broomhill, make yourself at home in front of the open fire or relax in the snug. 243-247 Fulwood Road, S10 3BA.

The Old Horns, a stunning country pub situated in the heart of the beautiful village of High Bradfield. Towngate, S6 6LG.

The Crown Inn, a warm, welcoming and cosy pub, offering quality cask ales. 2 Albert Road, S8 9QW.

