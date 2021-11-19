Best wines for autumn 2021 put to the test

Autumn is a perfect time to snuggle up with a glass of wine

Snuggling down in a warm and comfortable nest can only be improved with the addition of a complex red or a cool white.

Here we put nine options to the test.

Yalumba The Signature 2015 / 2016, £35, Majestic, Waitrose Cellar

The Yalumba signature has a great story on each bottle

One to look forward to all week, this iconic blend can match sweet and salty food combinations and is being marketed as the ideal accompaniment to a Christmas ham.

It is not overly festive but slipped down oh-so-easily, with a classic finish. Each bottle bears the story of an individual who has made a contribution to the vineyard, which is a lovely touch from Australia’s oldest family-owned winery.

The Society's Claret 2020, £6.95

This well-priced claret is one to stock up on for gatherings and cold winter nights.

The Marimar Estate Cristina

It’s as ripe as can be and bursting with high quality berry flavour.

The Society's Chablis 2020, £14.95

Mineral is the word that comes to mind when the first splash of this fine Chablis meets your tongue.

A classy choice to go with seafood.

The Vasse Felix cabernet sauvignon

Both the Chablis and the Claret feature in The Society’s Joy of Wine Experience Home Tasting Kit, with ten carefully selected bottles, notes, guidance and links to videos, for £98.

Visit thewinesociety.com for more gifts.

Vasse Felix 2019 Chardonnay, £25, Harvey Nichols, Specialist Cellars

Try something different with Vasse Felix wines made in one of the most isolated wine regions in the world.

The honey drop chardonnay

This white would make a lovely gift for a wine fan; it has been created with tender, loving care and tastes intense for it, as well as cool and balanced.

Vasse Felix 2018 CABERNET SAUVIGNON, £30, Wine Direct, The Secret Cellar

This sister wine is what the Margaret River is known for. A blend of three grapes makes for a beautiful glass with a floral finish and a complex, elegant flavour.

Marimar Estate, Cristina Pinot Noir, 2017, Amazon, £49,99

Pinot Noir is such a decadent treat. This extra special creation was named after the winemaker’s daughter and has plenty of personality to boot.

It is a blend of different Pinot Noir clones from the region, complex, flavoursome, a drink to savour and celebrate.

The Bee's Knees Viognier

Marimar Estate, La Masia Chardonnay, 2018, £34.99, Amazon

A finessed white which brings melon-like flavours, jasmine scents and an element of something toasted – is it oak, or nuts? – in one lovely package.

The Honey Drop 2020, £11.95, Majestic

If you steer away from South African whites, this one could change your mind. Bold and big, it is a fresh and juicy Chardonnay with much to recommend it.

Bees Knees 2021, £10.99 or £9.99 for mixed 12, Laithwaites

This wine has been causing quite a buzz and is another from South Africa.