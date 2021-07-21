First look inside new restaurant opening at popular Sheffield farm this weekend

Taking up the role as head chef is Luke Rhodes who reached the semi-finals of MasterChef: The Professionals and wowed the judges with his elevated Yorkshire dishes.

Luke has previously worked as sous chef at the University of Sheffield’s Halifax Hall hotel, and has put together a brand new menu for the restaurant.

It combines fine dining with more simple breakfast and brunch dishes, allowing visitors to enjoy “two different dining experiences” under one roof, says Luke.

"You can come and have three courses at lunchtime, enjoy our wine and make the most of the view, or you can come with the family and the dog and get some brunch,” explained Luke, from Woodhouse.

Whirlow Hall Farm’s vineyard makes a selection of wines including a sparkling white; a sparkling rosé and a red wine, all of which retail at £15 a bottle.

Luke is keen to emphasise that all of the produce used to create the dishes on the new menu has been “grown or reared” at Whirlow Hall Farm, from the meat to the wine that can be ordered to accompany the dinner menu, to apples from their orchard that will be used from everything from desserts to garnishes.

He said: "We’ve also got our own veg, our own onions. It’s a big play area for a chef, we’ve got a vast amount of everything.”

A new farm shop has been created within the converted barn space, and Luke says those who dine with them can pick up anything they enjoy eating and drinking in the restaurant as well as a selection of cheeses, chutneys, marmalades and homemade sweet treats from the Secret Cake Club.

This picture article includes photographs from the new restaurant, as well as dishes from the new menu.

1. Head Chef Luke Rhodes Pictured at the new restaurant in Whirlow Hall Farm, for which he has created a new menu of tantalising dishes Photo: Scott Merrylees Buy photo

2. Farm shop All of the produce used to make dishes on the restaurant's menu has come from the farm, and is also available to buy in the farm shop Photo: Scott Merrylees Buy photo

3. pjimage (14).jpg The new restaurant at Whirlow Hall Farm is set to open on Saturday, with Luke Rhodes (pictured) as head chef Photo: Mix, see other pictures in series Buy photo

4. New restaurant It opens to the public on Saturday, July 17 Photo: Scott Merrylees Buy photo