Five new Sheffield restaurants or dining destinations to try this autumn

Here we select a few worth visiting this autumn.

NATIVE is an exciting new fish-based restaurant featuring a fresh fish and seafood counter. From the team behind JH Mann fishmonger in Sharrow Vale, it is based on Gibraltar Street.

It opened just last week, and the Sheffield Plate is a food hall with six independent food traders, two bars and live music all in one city centre package. It is based on Orchard Square, S1 2FB.

The Furnace just off The Moor in Sheffield city centre has imaginative menus from laid back lunches, to late night drinks and the best live music.

Lykke Sheffield is a Danish-inspired cafe/restaurant at New Era Square from the team behind Hygge cafe. Check out their two for one cocktail offer on Mondays.

Iberico Tapas, Sheffield’s only and unique Spanish delicatessen shop, has a new restaurant at the beautiful Dyson Place in Sharrowvale. S11 8QF.

