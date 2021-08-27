Five of the best co-working spaces in Sheffield
Do you need more space, or a change of scenery from working at home?
Take a look at these five top working spaces for you to try in Sheffield.
Union Street in Sheffield city centre has a friendly, productive environment with lots of natural light. Rolling contracts available. union-st.org
Cutlery Workspace at Cutlery Works in Kelham Island, for £5 per day, you have access to a designated co-working area and coffee. Visit cutleryworks.co.uk
Blend Kitchen on Ecclesall Road is a restaurant and events space providing training and employment opportunities for all. Visit blendkitchen.co.uk
Spaces Acero also in Sheffield city centre has comfy private offices, co-working space for networking, and meeting rooms. www.spacesworks.com
Cubo on Carver Street in the city centre is a modern co-working space with hot desking, dedicated desks and also private offices. cubowork.com