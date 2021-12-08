New Sheffield restaurant is a 'secret' gem hidden in a city centre location

Gangnam offers traditional claypot and hotpot meals.

Gangnam restaurant opened in Genting Casino, Sheffield, earlier this year, and serves a wide range of Asian dishes with a strong focus on Chinese cuisine.

It’s opening has created another stop in the city centre for authentic oriental meals, with a great range of dim sum dishes and traditional Asian drinks on the menu.

Gangnam’s owner, John Liu, said: “We've had great feedback so far.

The restaurant is open 5pm-1am daily.

"I think the fact that we stay open until late appeals to customers and the fact that we're hidden inside Genting casino.

"Our customers also love that we serve traditional comfort food. We didn't intentionally open as a secret restaurant, it just so happens that we are located inside Genting which you need membership to enter so it gives it that exclusive feel.

"However it doesn't always work in our favour as it means under 18s can't enter, some people don’t want to associate themselves with casinos, some don't want to go through the hassle of signing up even though it's very simple and free, and being 'hidden' means we struggle to get organic footfall.”

Gangnam specialises in traditional Chinese dishes.

John added: “Our main aim is to showcase traditional dishes from China and Hong Kong such as claypot rice, congee, dim sum and hot pot which are all cooked and presented just how you would get it in their native countries.

"We also drew inspiration from other East Asian cuisines such as Japanese and Korean for a few dishes such as kimchi seafood pancake and chicken katsu curry.

"Working with a mix of cuisines can be challenging however our chefs are well trained and have been in the industry for years so we're confident that we can deliver an authentic and delicious dining experience.

“There is nowhere else that does the selection we do and that stays open as late as us. The fact that we're based inside a casino is unique and clay pot dishes/hot pot restaurants aren't common in Sheffield.”

