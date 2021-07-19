Profits from new limited-edition bottle of Henderson's Relish to support Bears of Sheffield exhibition

Henderson's has produced 3,000 of the limited-edition bottles, and all profits from their sale will be donated to the Children's Hospital Charity.

The special bottles will be available to buy in independent retailers Sheffield and at www.hendersonsrelish.com from next week.

Hendersons’s Relish General Manager, Matt Davies, said: “We are a family business, and we know that the Children’s Hospital is a very special place for families across the city. We are really pleased to be able to support the Bears of Sheffield event, both with our own Hendo’s bear, and by donating all profits from the

The bottle.

sale of our limited-edition bottle to the charity.

In addition, the Hendo's Bear has been designed by local illustrator Oli Frape, and is on display on Leavygreave Road, outside the old Henderson's factory, now owned by the University of Sheffield.

He said: “My aim was to make each special bottle of Hendo’s unique”.

Packaging company Amberley Labels devised a process which created 3000 different combinations of Oli’s hand-drawn lettering.

Oli said: “The result is a truly limited batch of Henderson’s Relish artworks, with each numbered limited-edition bottle different from the others.”

160 of the distinctive The Children’s Hospital Charity’s Bears of Sheffield can now be found across the city – 60 big bears standing two metres tall, as well as 100 little bears.

The bear sculptures – based on the well-known bear in Sheffield’s Botanical Garden bear pit – have been individually designed by professional artists far and wide, both locally and internationally renowned.

Each one has been sponsored by businesses and individuals to support the project and contribute towards vital fundraising.

Members of the public are encouraged to take a walk around the city and have a look at the bears.