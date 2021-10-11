Pub of the week: Showroom Café Bar, Sheffield city centre
The Showroom cinema is a brilliant feature of Sheffield city centre for myriad reasons, not the least of which is its brilliant bar.
The Showroom Café Bar is a lovely place to stop for a drink regardless of whether you are planning to see a film while you’re there.
They stock a little bit of everything with handpulls, a fair few draft beers and ciders, a range of wines, and all manner of spirits, all of which you can order to take into the cinema with you.