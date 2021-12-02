Pub of the Week: The Museum
The Museum is a fantastic Greene King pub with its own character, tucked away in Orchard Square.
Well-located in the city centre, and with a brilliant offering of handpulls – there are usually at least three beers from Neepsend’s Little Critters brewery – The Museum if the perfect place to grab a pint.
I had a pint of White Wolf, a refreshing and crisp beer that is full of flavour but not too bitter. For those with more refined taste, this pub also sells bottles of Tattinger champagne.