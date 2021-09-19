Sheffield bar hosts three week Oktoberfest extravaganza

The bratwursts are provided by Get Wurst, the on-site German street food kitchen.

Ben Stubbs and business partner Adam Inns opened Two Thirds Beer Company on Abbeydale Road in 2019 and are hosting their second Oktoberfest this month.

The event, which is free entry, will run every day at the bar from now until October 3, and the six official Oktoberfest beers will be available in one litre steins.

Ben said: “I’m definitely excited - it’s our favourite time of the year and our biggest event. We did our first Oktoberfest last year. We sold out of everything in the opening weekend. It’s bigger and better than last year - there’s more beer, more choice of beer, and it is running for longer.

Adam Inns generously gives the beers a taste test - it's a hard job!

“The bar will be completely decked out in Oktoberfest style, all the staff will be dressed in lederhosen. It will be really authentic. We specialise in German food and German beer. We have got the official wooden barrels that they use at the festival.”

As well as beer, the bar is serving bratwurst and currywurst provided by Get Wurst, specialists in German street food with an on-site kitchen at the bar. The Oktoberfest beers and bratwursts were imported from Munich especially for the festival.

On Fridays and Saturdays live DJs are performing, and there will be a special outdoor bratwurst BBQ. Every Monday-Thursday during the festival the bar is running an offer of a bratwurst and a stein of Oktoberfest beer for £10. And, of course, it wouldn’t be Oktoberfest without giant pretzel towers.

Ben added: “A lot of planning has gone into it - we had to pre-order the beers back in May.

The Oktoberfest extravaganza runs from September 17- October 3.

"It should be really good and busy - we’ve had a lot of bookings already.”

Not quite as busy as the original Oktoberfest, though.

The annual event in Munich, Bavaria, Germany runs for 16 days and has more than six million people from around the world attending every year.

Two Thirds Beer Company is open Monday-Thursday 2pm-10pm and Friday-Sunday 12pm-11pm. Booking is recommended, especially for Fridays and Saturdays, but space on the terrace will always be available for walk ins.

Six Oktoberfest beers will be available.

Two Thirds Beer Company is an Independent craft beer bar, kitchen, and bottle shop located at 434-436 Abbeydale Road.

To book a space at the festival, visit here: https://twothirdsbeer.co/bar/book/.

Adam Inns, co-owner of Two Thirds Beer Co. holds up the giant pretzel towers.