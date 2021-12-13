Sheffield city centre developers call for independents to run new cafe bar

Capital&Centric is restoring the Grade II-listed former cutlery works on Milton Street to turn it into 97 loft apartments and townhouses and is on the hunt for a team to set up shop in the ground floor space.

The 1,200 square foot unit will be in the historic building and feature floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed brickwork, steel beams and a concrete soffit - the perfect space for an independent café bar serving food and drink, with the option for a bakery or general store.

The space will be accessed from Thomas Street, with a residents’ entrance from one of the Eyewitness Work’s internal courtyard gardens. The space will have the potential for outdoor seating in the summer months on Thomas Street.

Eyewitness Works.

Developers say the space would be ideal for an existing business looking to expand, or a new firm with an amazing idea or café bar concept that they want to get off the ground. The space would be ready as early as March 2022.

Tim Heatley, co-founder at Capital&Centric, said: “We’re determined Eyewitness Works will be packed with character and a proper community, fitting for the listed building that brims with social history.

"The café bar on the ground floor will be the beating heart of that community, situated in a space with bags of original features that capture the charm of the city’s industrial past.

“Sheffield is such a buzzing city, with its own edge and entrepreneurial spirit. We know there’ll be loads of people out there with a dream and real vision for a new business just waiting for the right opportunity.

"It’ll be a great home for a Sheffield-born venture to get off the ground and become a go-to place for both our residents and visitors. If you have an idea, get in touch.”

Capital&Centric intend to support potential operators through the process of designing and fitting out the space.