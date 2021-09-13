Sheffield co-operative farm is making apple juice from the city's surplus apples

Regather are turning the city's surplus apples into apple juice.

The Regather farm wants to make sure Sheffield’s urban apples don’t go to waste, so for the past three years they have received apple donations from orchards and gardens and turned them into apple juice.

The UK produces excellent crops of a wide variety of apples each autumn.

But with so many apples being ready in one go, simply scoffing them isn’t always an option.

For every kilogram of apples donated, the Regather team can extract 1/2 litre of juice.

With the abundance of donations Regather received last year they have had to rethink their pressing system to make the most of the local produce.

This year, the pressing will take place on Fridays at Grizzly Grains Brewery on Duchess Road which is close to the city centre.

Donations of apples gathered from across the city can only be accepted during the times and dates of the pressing calendar, and must be taken to Grizzly Grains, not Regather.

Anyone who donates their surplus apples will get 25 per cent of the juice made from them back, bottled and ready to drink.

Regather are accepting all varieties of apples, as long as they are fresh.

The Regather team can get around half a litre of juice from every one kg of apples that is donated by local people.

But it’s important that the donated produce is freshly picked, not mouldy or rotten.

Slight bruising on the apples is fine, as are windfall apples as long as they are from a garden where pets do not roam.

All types of apples are welcome, and a good mix of varieties gives the best results.

Cookers and eaters are all great as they help balance the sweetness and acidity of the finished product.

Even apples you wouldn’t consider eating are good (as long as they are not rotten of course).

Regather can't take any pears or other fruit donations as they don't have the right kit to process them.

If you want to get involved and have some surplus apples to donate to the cause, these are the drop off dates for September and October:

September: 17th – from 9am-4pm, 24th – 9am-4pm. October: 1st – 9am-4pm, 8th – 9am-4pm, 15th – 9am-4pm, 22nd – 9am-4pm.