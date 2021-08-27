Sheffield company wins British Street Food award

British Street Food awards semi-final in Leeds.

Pellizco, a Mexican food vendor based at the Cutlery Works took home the award for Best Newcomer, beating competition from across the north.

Founder and chef Daniel Pinch said: “Street food is so much more than just a few vans at a big event that keep people fed, it has turned into its own culture, expanding into being the focus of their own events, popping up at pubs, breweries and pretty much anywhere with a car park.

“We digitised our business in order to make taking payments faster, easier, more accessible with the benefits of no cash handling, streamlined ordering and payments. We chose SumUp because of its reliable service and competitive commission rates. We have seen a shift from maybe 80% cash to 80% card payments; people love the ease of it, a lot of people have smart watches now so don’t even have to go into their pockets.

“Having competed in the British Street Food Awards last year, I feel it gave us a confidence boost, knowing we could hold our own with the best in the country. It definitely gave us a talking point too, people would come up and congratulate us after and I believe it made people want to try our food.”

Richard Johnson, the founder of the British Street Food Awards, said: “Running live food events in the present climate is no small feat and as well as having the best people, we are supported by the best technology. SumUp’s range of solutions have boosted the sector in what could have been a very tough time, and we are delighted to continue celebrating the British street food scene with them.”