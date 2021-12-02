Sheffield pizzeria spotlighted during National Pizza Week is championing women in a male dominated industry

Porter Pizza, on Sharrow Vale Road, is an authentic Neapolitan pizzeria.

Porter Pizza was spotlighted during last week’s National Pizza Week by The Pizza, Pasta & Italian Food Association which shared stories of the nation’s ‘pizza-preneurs’.

Viv Durrant, the 47 year old founder and owner of Porter Pizza on Sharrow Vale Road has degrees in philosophy and physiotherapy, but she always felt that running her own pizzeria was her calling.

When her youngest child went to school, it was the perfect time to pursue her passion for pizza and she opened the authentic Neapolitan pizzeria in 2015.

Viv chose to follow her dream of running her own pizzeria and opened Porter Pizza in 2015.

Viv said: “I've had the idea of opening a wood-fired pizza place for as long as I can remember, and now that I have, I absolutely love it. We're a small, neighbourhood pizzeria that focuses on making quality authentic Neapolitan pizza.”

“We wanted to create a relaxed informal space that aims to feel warm and welcoming to our customers, most of whom are local regulars.

"The open kitchen was something I insisted on, so customers can watch their pizzas being made which also adds to the intimate feel. On weekend evenings particularly, we do high volumes, and the atmosphere can be really buzzing.”

Porter Pizza sold over 500 pizzas a day on Saturdays in the summer of 2020 as hungry Sheffielders turned to takeaway options during the national lockdown.

Viv has also made it her mission to champion women in the pizza industry at every opportunity, and has employed several female chefs.

She added: “Working in this industry it is very male dominated, especially the online community, no one expects to be speaking to a female pizza chef or business owner online.

“I really love it when I get great female employees, particularly those who get really skilled on our woodfired oven as this skill is one that I rarely see women doing. At one point I had a very strong set of female employees who I chose to use on our busiest weekend shifts. With five inhouse-trained women kicking out 80 Neapolitan pizzas per hour I felt extremely proud.