Sheffield Pub of the Week: Cobden View, Crookes
The Cobden View is the most quintessential pub I have come across in Sheffield so far, it’s also my favourite.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 6:00 am
Pints of lovely ale, served cool rather than chilled, a pool table and dart board, proper pub bar stools, and a decent if compact beer garden; The Cobden has everything you could want.
I had a pint of Belgian Blue for £3.90, which was a full and flavoursome beer.
Cobden View also runs a pub quiz on Tuesdays and a Family Fortunes style quiz on Sundays.