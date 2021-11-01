Sheffield Pub of the Week: Dorothy Pax, Victoria Quays
Tucked away in the gorgeous surroundings of Victoria Quays, Dorothy Pax is a great place for crisp pint on sunny days.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 8:26 am
The pub takes its name from a famous Sheffield ship, the timber of which part of the bar is also made from. The bar is shipshape, stocked with a good variety of handpulls.
I enjoyed a pint of MOA, a lovely and refreshing New Zealand pale from Shiny Brewery. Dorothy Pax also hosts a range of live music events.