Sheffield pub of the week: Itchy Pig, Broomhill
Itchy Pig is a micropub in Broomhill which serves craft beer and cider on keg and cask.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 2:56 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 2:56 pm
The pub is very minimalist, putting the drinks at the forefront of the experience, and what a fantastic range of craft beer they stock, with lots of local breweries represented.
Despite being all about craft, this venue has a relaxed atmosphere – it’s not intimidatingly pretentious – and the bar staff and local patrons are chatty and friendly.