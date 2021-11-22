Sheffield pub of the week: Nursery Tavern, Ecclesall Road
A very lively (yes that does mean students will be there) venue on Ecclesall Road that has two things that make any pub an ideal stop:
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 1:44 pm
Updated
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 1:45 pm
A massive beer garden and outdoor heaters. It’s rare in a student pub that you can order a drink confident that you’ll be able to find somewhere sit and enjoy it. At Nursery Tavern this is almost always the case
The drinks are pretty good too and fairly priced. With a long bar packed with taps you won't be waiting long to be served either.