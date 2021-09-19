Sheffield pub of the week: Sheffield Tap
What better place to stop for a drink after a long train journey than the ornate, spacious and conveniently located Sheffield Tap.
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 7:54 pm
With access from platform one at Sheffield Railway Station, you won’t need to walk far for that first drink, and what a selection there is.
The Sheffield Tap has a brilliant range of hand pulls many of which are brewed on its on site microbrewery.
With craft beers and ciders on offer too, there’s not much more you could want.