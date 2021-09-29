Sheffield pub of the week: the Head of Steam

One of those rare things, a chain pub with heart, Sheffield’s Head of Steam is a fine place in the city centre for a drink.

By Steven Ross
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 12:00 am
A refreshing pint of Northern Monk enjoyed in lovely surroundings in the Head of Steam beer garden.

Inside the pub the atmosphere is lively and the bar staff are on the ball, especially during busy periods, and the place is stocked with a fantastic craft beer selection.

Sitting outside you can survey Tudor Square and the theatre complex whilst enjoying the calm holiday drinking feeling that such a setting imbues.