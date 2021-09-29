Sheffield pub of the week: the Head of Steam
One of those rare things, a chain pub with heart, Sheffield’s Head of Steam is a fine place in the city centre for a drink.
Inside the pub the atmosphere is lively and the bar staff are on the ball, especially during busy periods, and the place is stocked with a fantastic craft beer selection.
Sitting outside you can survey Tudor Square and the theatre complex whilst enjoying the calm holiday drinking feeling that such a setting imbues.