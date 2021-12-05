Sheffield pub of the week: The Porter Brook, Ecclesall Road
This lively Greene King pub on Ecclesall Road is worth a visit purely for the selection of craft cans they currently stock.
A selection of cans from Tiny Rebel, Magic Rock, Northern Monk and Beavertown breweries mean you could easily spend an evening at Porter Brook sampling the offering.
I tried Salty Kiss, a sour from Magic Rock inspired by the German Gose style - it was extremely good and very refreshing.
Porter Brook also have a range of beer and lagers on keg and cask.