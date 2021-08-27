Sheffield pub of the week: The Rivelin Hotel, Stannington
This lovely pub in Stannington has the best views from the beer garden, making a quick pint in the rain more than worth it.
With a decent selection of refreshing lagers, beers, ciders and spirits the venue caters to all customers and was successful in fostering a lively atmosphere in which you could still hear yourself talk.
The Rivelin also serves up hearty meals at reasonable prices for those embarking on or returning from a walk in the scenic surroundings.