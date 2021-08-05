Sheffield pub of the week - The York, Broomhill
This cosy Victorian pub in Broomhill is the perfect place for a quiet pint and has a range of tipples to try.
I ordered a pint of Speculation a lovely and light golden ale from Abbeydale Brewery that made for very easy drinking, at £3.90.
A strong range of cask and keg was on offer, as well as cocktails and gins.
The vibe is relaxed, the kind of pub you would shuffle into during a storm to find a warm corner to dry off and wet your whistle.