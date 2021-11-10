Sheffield restaurant hosts special six course tasting menu to boost mental health charity

Rachel Cornish and Tim Jenkins at South Street Kitchen. Picture: Andrew Roe

South Street Kitchen has earned a reputation as the go to place for vegetarian and vegan food and is based at Park Hill overlooking the city centre.

It opens seven days a week, during the day the team focus on serving Middle Eastern-inspired vegetarian and vegan cuisine and specialty coffee, and at weekends it operates as a licensed restaurant.

This Friday 12 and Saturday 13 November they are running a special event to support The Burnt Chef Project, a charity set up with the sole intention of eradicating the mental health stigma within the hospitality industry.

South Street Kitchen, at Urban Splash.

Those who book a table can look forward to a six course meal with some extra chef bites and all profits for both evenings will be donated to the charity.

Head Chef David Hussey feels this issue in the profession needs support and is a subject close to his heart.

He said: “The hospitality industry has had some real knocks during the peaks of COVID and this has highlighted an issue that has been prevalent for many years. As the festive season approaches and we regain some ground, it feels that now is the right time to raise awareness of concerns over mental health.”

Owner Rachel Cornish said: “The menu David has put together is just fabulous and a real treat - plus we have paired some amazing wines to complement the dishes.

South Street Kitchen.

“Many of us will have some understanding of what it is like to work in delivering hospitality or will have friends or relatives who have.

"These evenings are intended to be a delicious way to enjoy good food and company whilst also demonstrating your support.”

The tasting menu will feature dishes such as pickled carrot carpaccio, spiced squash tartlet, a plant based cheese board and a single origin dark chocolate, cardamom and hazelnut tart.

The cost of the tasting menu is £45 per person with a paired wine flight for £21.

To book visit www.southstreetkitchen.org or call 07763 678858.