Sheffield restaurant on popular farm officially opened - by Lord Mayor using sheep shears!
The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Gail Smith, was able to officially declare The Barn restaurant at Whirlow Hall Farm open last week.
Monday, 18th October 2021, 3:43 pm
Monday, 18th October 2021, 3:43 pm
Whirlow Hall Farm Trust supporters, neighbours, volunteers, staff and trustees attended.
The Lord Mayor cut the ribbon using sheep shears, not scissors - it is a farm after all!
Crowds raised a toast to the hard work that enabled the development, and to the bright future ahead. Glasses were filled with wine made from grapes grown in the farm vineyard.
The Barn will help generate income to provide charitable services for youngsters. The trust said: “We are grateful to everyone who helped us get to this point, and to all our future customers!”