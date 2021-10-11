Volunteers paid in wine stomp the season's first grapes at Renishaw Hall near Sheffield

The 2.5 acre vineyard will produce about 2,000 bottles of wine.

White Madeleine Angevine and red Rondo varieties were both harvested at the weekend with more than 30kg of the red grapes being stomped in barefoot by three volunteers who were paid extra ‘rations’.

Wine maker Kieron Atkinson said: “It’s important for them to have clean feet but the alcohol sterilises the wine.”

“The local community picking helps with our ethos of a minimalist, low intervention, approach to our wine making."

The stomping bin is filled with kg of red Rondo grapes.

L/R Sarah Vause, Lucy Scriven and Sarah Hargate stomp this year’s grapes.