Win tickets to feast of fun at Derbyshire food festival

The event usually takes place in May but was pushed back due to the pandemic and is all set to open on Friday July 30 at 10am and run until Sunday August 1 at 5pm.

After missing 2020 because of the pandemic, the organisers say they cant wait to be back doing events and are looking forward to bringing their food festival back to the area.

Highlights include a street food section, artisan market, a ‘cake off’ competition and a barbecue area as well as a miniature zoo and children’s activities. Dan Maycock, who is part of the festival organising team, said: “Tickets have been selling really well and we are really looking forward to a fantastic foodie weekend.

Food Festival returns to Hardwick Hall.

'We have a wide variety of food and drink stalls, lots of demonstrations, forager walks, live music, kids entertainment - and our popular Man V Food stage is back."As well as the food offer, the festival’s live music lineup has a playlist packed full of local bands and artists, so visitors can do some shopping, grab some food and then have a well-earned relax with a local beer listening to some great live entertainment all within the beautiful grounds at Hardwick.The events is the perfect recipe for a fun, foodie day out where the whole family can get together.

Visit www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com for more details and to book tickets for the event.

The Sheffield Telegraph has teamed with the the Great British Food Festival to give away five family tickets to the Friday of the event, each worth £35.

To enter the giveaway and be in with a chance of winning, email the answer to the following question to [email protected]ss.co.uk by Sunday July 25, 2021.

Q: What date does the festival run until?

Include your name, address, and telephone contact number in the email.

Winners will be picked at random. Tickets not transferrable to other days and cannot be exchanged for cash.

Family tickets allow two adults and two children entry to the festival. The closing date is Sunday July 25, 2021.