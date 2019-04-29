Food for thought with Ellie Massey  

Ellie Massey has recently joined Sheffield-based PR and marketing company Keep Your Fork as a communications intern, currently working with city youth charity Element Society.

Are you a cook?

I wouldn’t call myself a cook, I enjoy eating tasty things and aspire to make them when I can. My mum and my best friend are really into cooking and they do inspire me to make good food for myself.

Any cooking tips?

Recipes are lies, spices and flavours are all about instinct and taste testing. You never know how a meal will suit your tastes until you try it

What’s your favourite dish?

I’m easy to please, a well-made rice bowl is my go-to at the moment. I fill it full of flavours, textures and colours so it’s tasty, nutritious and looks gorgeous.

And a drink to go with it?

I drink a lot of green tea, especially pomegranate green tea, it doesn’t go with everything but it’s great. I find it so calming and it really helps my digestion.

Your favourite restaurant in the Sheffield area?

Church in Kelham Island, best vegan food in the city. Their Okonomiyaki fries are probably my favourite thing to eat that I don’t cook.

And pub?

The Lescar, it’s a really lovely little one on Sharowvale road but it’s so cosy and welcoming

What’s the worst meal you’ve ever had?

I’ve been a student, so I’ve eaten a fair few monstrosities involving pasta and a variety of toppings

And the best?

I know cheesecake isn’t a meal, but I had a cheesecake party for my 17th birthday, it was all I ate, and it was amazing.

Your favourite TV cook?

I don’t watch a lot of TV cooks, but I live by Hugh Fearnley- Whittingstall’s book, Veg. The recipes are great whether you’re a vegetarian or just want more interesting ways to include veg in your life. My favourite is a veggie kedgeree called Vegeree

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?

There are so many wonderful places to eat in Sheffield. I’m a vegetarian so the rise in vegetarian and vegan restaurants and options is so great to me.