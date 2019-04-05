Food fun for all the family in the Sheffield Easter holidays 2019 

Hot cross buns, chocolate and roast dinners – Easter really is a time for feasting.

In Sheffield and the region there are various events and offers to help you make the most out of the holidays.

Youngsters can get stuck in to crafting with a new class at the School of Artisan Food on the Welbeck estate.

Children can get creative with cocoa, sugar and butter to make and decorate their own chocolate chicks, eggs or bunnies to take home after the ‘Children's Easter Chocolate Making’ course on Thursday April 18.

It costs £15 per child to take part and the course takes half a day.

In the city, Cocoa Mester on Shalesmoor is also running chocolate making classes. Visit www.cocoamester.co.uk for details.

And for the adults, the Turtle Bay restaurant has launched a new themed cocktail, called Rum Rabbit Rum.

It hopped on to the menu this week, and is topped off with ice cream, brownie and aCaribbean dumpling dipped in rum caramel sauce.

The arrival of spring has also triggered a wave of new menus at Sheffield venues.

The York pub in Broomhill is launching theirs on April 16, and it will feature the usual pub classics, as well as hearty meat dishes using ingredients from Crawshaw Butchers and fish ones from William Howe and Son.

There’s even a duck liver, raspberry and gin pate featuring the pub owner’s very own Sheffield Dry Gin.