Food Review: Hidden gem of a cafe on Sheffield village hill offers affordable family fare in the park

Years ago when my son played football in Stannington Park, I used to think how nice it would be to have a cup of coffee and a bacon sandwich while watching him play.

The park is excellent for children, has plenty of grassed areas for them to run their energy off, plus a great enclosed play area with zip wire which I have spent many an hour in – but a coffee shop would have been a welcome addition for the adults back then.

Food review at Reserved, Stannington Park. Feta and chive quiche. Picture: Chris Etchells

The prayers of local parents have now been answered.

Reserved Cafe Bistro takes centre stage in the green space, with magnificent views across both the park and city.

A quirky but quite small place, with comfortable chairs, whimsical fairy lights and a relaxed feeling sets the scene for a chilled out breakfast.

It’s all housed inside a shipping container, part of a trend which has become popular in Sheffield and other big cities such as Manchester and London, and is quite the hidden gem.

Food review at Reserved, Stannington Park. Homemade granola. Picture: Chris Etchells

Thankfully we managed to get a table for five on the day in question, last Saturday, as you can't book in advance. We’ve been told it is often full to busting, even on a Monday.

There are a great selection of breakfast choices available, from homemade quiches, healthy shakes and soups, and if you fancy over-indulging there is also a good range of pastries.

As we browsed the menu, I opted for a simple eggs on toast at £4.

Two poached eggs came on thick buttered bloomer bread and were cooked well, with nice runny yolks. They came with a very strong cappuccino for the bargain price of £2.70. There’s no need to worry about breaking the bank here.

Food review at Reserved, Stannington Park. Chunky cheese on toast. Picture: Chris Etchells

The table also went for two of the full English breakfasts, an absolute steal at £7.

It was a decent portion of quality ingredients, from bacon and chunky sausages to the obligatory beans, mushrooms and fried egg. They were nicely presented and came with a tea or coffee, which must make it one of the best value cafe breakfasts around.

My son had a toasted bagel, which has stacked high with crispy bacon, sausage and egg, for £5.50, and he had the soft mushrooms as an extra for 50p.

His brother had a bacon sandwich, at £3.50, a reasonable price I thought for bacon on a soft white roll, he had the custom pot of Yorkshire tea as always!

Reserved offer a selection of coffees with syrups, iced teas and shakes, and one of the little testers tried out a raspberry shake. It was delicious , laced with squirty cream and drizzled with raspberry sauce, for £4.

The one shame about the meal was that the dishes did not all come together.

We had finished ours before the full English breakfasts arrived, and one of the plates was cold.

These little things can make a difference but overall we found it was a great quality breakfast in a lovely setting. Service was friendly and swift, even with the crowds on the day.

Our bill came to £39.90 for five people.

There is a small menu for children at Reserved and afternoon tea complete with delicious looking cakes is also available by booking in advance.

Now that would be a real decadent treat after hours spent freezing on a football field…

Reserved Cafe, Stannington Park, Uppergate Road