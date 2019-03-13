Football tournament raises vital funds for Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital

A big hearted football coaching business has hit its fundraising target after raising almost £2,000 for a local good cause.

On March 3 Nathan Hall, 20, of Ballers FC Sheffield and his business partner, George Lowe, also 20, ran a charity event to raise money for the Palliative Care Unit at the Northern General Hospital in the city.

The business partners, Nathan, a Sports Business Management student and George, a Sports Coaching Development student, both at Sheffield Hallam University, run their business holding football coaching sessions for young people aged from 18 months to 18 Years-old..

Nathan said: “We ended up raising more than £1,900 for the charity. The event consisted of many different events and activities for families which attended.”

He added: “These included a five hour sponsored 10-a-side football match, a football party which was hosted by our football coaches, a visit from a traveling zoo and appearances from different characters such as minions, SpongeBob and Moana.

“There was also a cake and brownie stall, light refreshment stall, a raffle and an exciting auction for Billy Sharp’s signed football boots which were donated by John Fleck.

“The event from 10am to 3pm, was for a charity which was close to my business partners life due to him unfortunately losing his granddad two years ago, but the Palliative Care Unit looked after his granddad when he was ill and in hospital.

“This is something we are really proud of and it was for a great cause.”

On the fundraising day around 70 people attended with 30 taking part.

Nathan added: “The day was so successful we intend to run another quite soon.”