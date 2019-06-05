Former social housing accountant reinvents herself as queen of cakes in Hillsborough

A former accountant who turned her talents to cake making full time after recovering from a brain tumour is going from strength to strength.

After getting a professional qualification in sugarcrafting Gill Smith, who is now 62, opened a shop –Those Finishing Touches – in 2012 at Holme Lane she opened in 2012 and subsequently her sugar craft school next door.

On June 15 she will host a launch party to officially rebrand the shop as The Cake Shop.

Gill, who was an accountant in social housing for almost 20 years before her brain tumour made her reasses life before her reinvention, said: “ I started with one employee but now have four and we are a happy little team.”