Four-bedroom house in Aston with six reception rooms - ideal for the growing family

This property on Aughton Lane, Aston, has four bedrooms and has been significantly extended to the ground floor to give with six reception rooms.

There is a large enclosed parking area to the front and a detached garage and large storage garage. To the rear is an enclosed garden with patio area, the rest is laid to lawn.

To the ground floor the entrance porch leads to the inner hallway and cloakroom/ W.C, the formal living room with feature fireplace, dining room and the superb modern fitted kitchen which is open-plan through to the conservatory and further living room.

Aughton Lane

French doors lead to the second conservatory and then to the family room/games room, utility room and integral garage.

To the first floor is the master bedroom with en-suite shower room, three further bedrooms and the family bathroom.

It is on the market for a guide price of £375,000.

More details at: www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/49944990?search_identifier=6bc58b3a047c176b74012f52c61aff7c

Aughton Lane

Aughton Lane

Aughton Lane

Aughton Lane

Aughton Lane

Aughton Lane

Aughton Lane

Aughton Lane