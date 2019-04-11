Free Easter 2019 trail around Sheffield boosts the city centre and brings families together

Families can enjoy free, interactive fun this Easter with a special trail across the city centre.

It has been announced by Sheffield BID that Brearley Bear will return to Sheffield from this Thursday April 18 to 22,

Families will be able to enjoy a free, interactive trail across Sheffield, on the eggciting Brearley Bear’s Easter Egg Hunt for Little Eggsplorers.

It follows the success of the Sheffield Christmas Trail, which saw almost 5,000 families complete a city trail, and is free for all the family.

Children will have to solve clues to find seven giant Easter eggs which have been hidden in centre venues.

Each “Little Eggsplorer” who finds the eggs will receive a tasty prize.

Diane Jarvis, Sheffield BID Manager, said: “Brearley Bear’s Easter Egg Hunt for Little Eggsplorers encourages families to visit the city centre over Easter weekend and helps boost footfall for city centre businesses over the bank holiday.

“It’s an opportunity for shops, restaurants and other businesses to reach new customers and for the public to enjoy a day out in Sheffield city centre.”

She continued: “Visitor trails are a fantastic way to encourage people to explore and visit areas they may not usually pass through. This is the third interactive trail Sheffield BID has delivered. Through our trails we have attracted more than 30,000 visitors, boosting the city centre’s economy by an estimated £1.1 million.”

Brearley Bear was first introduced to Sheffield in November 2018.

The character is expected to return throughout the year for family events organised by Sheffield BID.

Brearley Bear said: “I need the help of some Little Eggsplorers to help me find seven giant Easter eggs hidden in Sheffield city centre. I know the children of Sheffield are egg-cellent detectives and will be able to solve the clues to find the eggs. I’m so egg-cited!”

Collect an Easter Egg Hunt leaflet from Unit 1, Surrey Street or download one online at wwww.brearleybear.co.uk.