Free exhibition showcasing botanical art at Exchange Place Studios Gallery in Sheffield

Botanicals is an exhibition of contemporary art with a botanical theme – 30 artists were selected from more than140 submissions to form an outstanding selection of work in a diverse range of disciplines. The exhibition has been devised and curated by Fronteer, made up of husband and wife duo Michael Borkowsky and Sharon Mossbeck. This is the first exhibition they have held at Exchange Place Studio since a massive refurbishment of the ground floor and gallery spaces. The new gallery is perfectly suited to the contemporary style of the exhibition, and showcases the botanical works at their very best. The exhibition runs from July 6 to July 27, open 11am to 4pm daily (closed Sundays). Visit www.fronteerart.wordpress.com.