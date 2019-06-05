Free history tour of Haddon Hall's gardens on offer

To coincide with RHS Chatsworth, Haddon Hall will be hosting free garden history taster tours for its visitors, throughout the duration of the prestigious flower show. A knowledgeable guide will reveal the rich history of the gardens that came to be known among the most romantic settings in Britain.

Until tomorrow, June 9, garden enthusiasts will be able to explore the beautiful gardens at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

Haddon’s Tudor gardens offer uninterrupted views of the Peak District and the River Wye, as well as magnificent waves of roses that adorn the walls. There are borders full of English colour, and carefully trimmed topiary.

Tickets for 60 minute Head Gardener’s Tours are £35 per person and must be booked in advance. For more information, visit www.haddonhall.co.uk.