From carp to bream: 8 of the best places to go fishing in Yorkshire

Yorkshire has a wide array of idyllic lake and scenic ponds, making it a great destination to do a spot of fishing.

There are numerous places throughout the region which are suitable for different types of fishing and for ranging abilities and requirements.

Pool Bridge Farm, York, North Yorkshire

Pool Bridge Farm in Yorkshire (also known as Fletcher's Ponds) is a well-established carp fishery, caravan & campsite located near York and run by the Fletcher family.

This fishery boasts five well-stocked, picturesque﻿ lakes which allow for a wide variety of fishing and the mature lakes are stocked with large specimen Common Carp, Mirror Carp and Ghost Carp, alongside silver fish including, Tench, Chub, Rudd, Roach, Bream, Ide and some Perch.

Visit: Pool Bridge Farm, Wheldrake Lane, Crockey Hill, York, North Yorkshire, YO19 4SQ- poolbridge.co.uk





Oakland Waters, Goole, East Yorkshire

This family-run fishery is set in twelve acres of tree-lined countryside and consists of two mixed coarse lakes (Horseshoe & Round lake), a Roadside carp lake and a Specimen lake, making sure every aspect of fishing is covered.

There is also a Bait and Accessories Shop, which sells a full range of bait, for both the coarse and specimen angler.

Visit: Oakland Waters, Gowdall Road, Gowdall, Goole, East Yorkshire, DN14 0AP-oaklandwaters.co.uk/



Forest Lane Fishery, Alne, North Yorkshire

Situated near the village of Alne, just off the A19, this fishery boats 3 well-stocked lakes and open matches on Saturday's are regularly hosted.

The Don Lake is the oldest lake on the complex and has 40 pegs all with a platform to fish from.

The lake has depths up to 6ft, but most pegs are usually around the 5ft mark and a variety of the pegs are suited to pole only, whilst others suit pole, waggler and bomb/feeder work.

Visit: Forest Ln, York YO61 1TT- forestlanefishery.co.uk/





Birkwood Fisheries, Wakefield, West Yorkshire

Birkwood Farm Fisheries is run by Dick and Sandra Lindley and is located in Altofts near Normanton, situated only 3 miles from Wakefield and 6 miles from the centre of Leeds.

The complex currently has 5 lakes: Main Lake, Frog Hall, Molly's Lake, Oscar’s Lakes and Emily’s Lakes and the total number of fishing stations is now in excess of 100.

Visit: Birkwood Farm Fisheries, Altofts, Normanton, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, WF6 2JE- birkwoodfisheries.co.uk/





Horbury Lagoon, Horbury, West Yorkshire

The Horbury Lagoon is around 5 acres in size with an average depth of 7 metres. Over the past few years the lagoon has been stocked regularly with good quality Carp. This fishery is accessed down Engine Lane, Horbury Junction, and the water lies between the M1 motorway, the Railway and the River Calder.

Visit: wakefieldac.co.uk



Tansterne Fishery,Tansterne, East Yorkshire

Tansterne Fishery is located in the hamlet of Tansterne,East Yorkshire, situated approximately 2.5 miles north east of Sproatley and 1 mile south west of Aldbrough.

This fishery is a float-only venue and there is also a number of pegs available for anglers with less experience and the facility enable visitors to park within 20 yards of the fishing pegs.

The fishery is open all year and fishing is available from dawn until dusk, with keepnets and landing nets being supplied at every peg.

Visit: Tansterne Lane, Tansterne, Hull, East Yorkshire, HU11 4RD- tansternefishing.com/







Moorfields Farm Fisheries, Goole East Yorkshire

Moorfields is a 3 lake complex which comprises of 2 match lakes and 1 pleasure fishing lake.

The large match lake has 54 pegs and the smaller match pool has 30 pegs, with the pleasure lake being capable of taking 20-25 anglers comfortably.

All lakes are highly stocked with an assortment of most coarse species, making it ideal for beginners through to the more professional angler.

Visit: Moorfields Farm, Goole Fields, Goole, East Yorkshire, DN14 8BQ- moorfieldsfarmfisheries.co.uk/





McCallums Fisheries, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

McCallums Fisheries has three well-stocked lakes which are open throughout the year, making it the perfect venue for pleasure and match fishing.

The east end lake, west end lake and match lake all offer an idyllic place to go coarse fishing and they also have an on-site cafe and a range of other facilities.

Visit: Bank End Farm, Finningley, Doncaster, DN9 3NT- mccallumsfisheries.co.uk/