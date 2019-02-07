From Sheffield Primary teacher to African mountain climbing adventurer

Determined adventurer, Sue Gorman, will swap the comfort of the classroom for the wilds of East Africa when she scales the world's tallest free-standing mountain for a good cause.

Year five teacher Sue, from Abbey Lane Primary, will climb Mount Kilimanjaro in September.

Sue said: “Over the years, I’ve done events for Sheffield Children’s Hospital and it’s always been a cause close to my heart. In the summer, I received an email about the Kilimanjaro challenge and I thought That’s just the type of challenge I’d like to do.”

For Sue, the challenge also reignited a personal passion, having previously studied Geography at University and initially beginning her career as a travel agent.

“I suppose that’s where the interest for seeing more of the world and wanting to experience what’s out there came from. It just struck me as an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

All her colleagues, governors and young students have got behind the challenge:

“The school have been incredibly supportive, from allowing me the time off to helping me with my fundraising. The children ask – ‘Have you climbed that mountain yet?’ most mornings! Even if they haven’t been to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, they’ve heard of it and they understand why I’m doing it.”

To accelerate her fundraising, she has already embarked on a challenge to run ten 10K races.

“It’s an ideal distance to run, as each race is a challenge and lets you test yourself, without requiring huge amounts of training. The trail courses are my favourite, because it’s a great opportunity to run in the countryside or through parks, while raising money for a fantastic cause.”

To take up a challenge this year and build a better future for Sheffield Children’s Hospital, visit www.tchc.org.uk website.