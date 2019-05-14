A feast of food will be returning to Sheffield this month, as the city’s celebration of cuisine returns.

Sheffield Food Festival will be held on the bank holiday weekend, from May 24 until May 27, with the event focused along Fargate, Pinstone Street and the Peace Gardens.

Sheffield Food Festival'Katie Adams Riverford organic farmers

The free event is in its ninth year – the third organised by Events Collective – and it is estimated that 50,000 people attend. This year it has been extended to run for an extra, fourth day.

“We have extended the event footprint to now take over more of Fargate, which will include a focus on local produce traders, traditional funfair rides for small children and to compliment this Orchard Square are hosting a range of free children’s activities”, said Bob Worm, organiser.

Attractions lined up include the popular artisan market, featuring food producers and businesses selling everything from gin to pies.

Top chefs will battle it out in the Theatre Kitchen in demonstrations, including ones aimed at showcasing locally sourced produce, with the line-up said to be the “best yet”.

Sheffield Food Festival'Matt Rhodes and Rob wainwright from '4 eyes patisserie

Eating will continue into the evening, at the Eats, Treats & Beats Festival Village featuring a selection of street food traders, a bar stocked by local breweries and live music. Last year’s food festival supper club returns to the Theatre Kitchen Marquee on the evenings of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

And for those who want to learn more about the industry there is a Food for Thought programme, exploring issues such as food waste.

Sheffield Food Festival has teamed up with The Star to offer £50 in festival vouchers to one lucky family.

To enter, send your name, address, email and mobile number along with the answer to the following question to info@eventscollective.com by , May 20, 2019.

Q: In 20 words or less, what is your favourite thing about the Sheffield Food Festival?

T&Cs: Prize must be claimed for use at Sheffield Food Festival 2019, prize is non transferable and claimable only in prize winner’s name, Prize is collected in person on site on any one of the four 2019 live event days. Prize is in redeemable value vouchers only for use at festival stalls and bars, no cash exchange/alternative. ID must be presented to claim prize in person from the event point in the Peace Gardens.

JPI Media terms and conditions apply. See www.jpimedia.co.uk