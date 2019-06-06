Ecclesall Road’s Bistrot Pierre has launched a new Father’s Day menu, which promises to be the perfect treat for dads celebrating on June 16 - as well as Sheffield’s grandfathers, uncles, mothers, aunts, children…

“We’re delighted to be offering our special, two and three course menus for Father’s Day,” said Bistrot Pierre’s general manager Julien Avrillaud.

Just one of the mouthwatering dishes at Bistrot Pierre

“This Father’s Day, whether you simply want to enjoy a leisurely lunch or celebrate with a special dinner in the evening, Bistrot Pierre provides a relaxed, stylish atmosphere in which to enjoy affordable French-style bistrot dishes which are freshly prepared by our chefs every day.

“Our classic bistrot favourites sit alongside modern French dishes which have been inspired by flavours from across the world.

“For just £16.95 for two courses or £19.95 for three courses, the whole family can enjoy a selection of bistrot classics – including calamari, slow-cooked boeuf bourguignon and our famous Crème Brûlée - or choose from some of our new additions for Father’s Day - including Fillet of cod with Bayonne ham and Moroccan lamb.

“We’ll also be serving beef, pork and turkey roast dinners for the first time this Father’s Day – all of which come with roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and red wine gravy. We’ve even got a special children’s menu, which also includes roast dinners, so the whole family can enjoy the new selection.

“Last year, our Scottish pasture-fed, 21 day-aged steaks were our best sellers on Father’s Day – so we’ve brought them back this year.

“There’ll also be our great range of beer, wines and cocktails to enjoy throughout the day, with something for everyone.

“Whether it’s your Dad you’re celebrating this Father’s Day, or someone who’s been a Father figure to you, our diners trust Bistrot Pierre to make their day memorable as they know they’ll always receive a warm welcome from our friendly team, here in Sheffield. We look forward to welcoming customers on 16 June for an extra special lunch or dinner.”

To book your table, visit: bistrotpierre.co.uk/book-a-table or call 0114 267 8687.

Bistrot Pierre is open seven days a week, with dishes to suit all tastes. Every evening there’s even more to enjoy from Bistrot Pierre’s extensive, evening menu.