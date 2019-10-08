Half term fun in Sheffield

Slime workshop

We’re here to help with a run down of the best half term activities and days out across Sheffield.

Weston Park Museum, SheffieldDiscovery Day Draw to Life Workshops, Tuesday October 29 to November 1, 12pm to 3pmTake advantage of these creative workshops where children can get artistic using a range of materials to interpret a range of themes.Workshops include one based on Joe Scarborough, one of Sheffield’s favourite artists famous for the bright and bold pictures he paints of the city. Inspired by Joe’s work children can use collage, finger painting and other materials to create their own colourful South Yorkshire landscape and the people who live in it.£2 suggested donationFor more see https://www.museums-sheffield.org.uk/

Wentworth Woodhouse, RotherhamOctober 30 & 31Halloween treats are in store for nimble-fingered visitors to the stately home. Vintage diva Gemma Nemer will be staging an alternative wreath making class on Wednesday October 30. Each ethical autumnal piece will be made from recycled fabrics, paper and vintage materials.Rummage through Scandinavian-style original braids and ribbons, vivid vintage fabrics and trims, then learn a variety of paper, felt and fabric decoration-making techniques to create a quirky everlasting wreath in her full day workshop, afterwards, class members can enjoy a discounted afternoon tea.On Halloween crafters can learn how to make their own, cute-as-a-button everlasting pumpkins from pure wool with Amy Winterbottom, of Tickle Mouse Crafts. Her three-hour courses start at 10am and 2pm.Wreath workshop £55, afternoon tea £15, pumpkin workshop £30Book at www.WentworthWoodhouse.org.uk/events

Tropical Butterfly House, North AnstonSaturday October 26 to Sunday November 3, 10am to 5pmWannabee witches and wizards can join a magical school of witchcraft! Follow the activity trail around the wildlife park where you’ll try on an enchanted sorting hat to find out which wonderfully wizardry animal house you belong to, try your hand at broomstick training and dare to a dabble in a potion class in the woodland witch’s cabin before graduating and receiving your certificate. Come dressed ready to cause a fright and enter the fancy dress competition. Children can also enjoy Halloween inspired arts and crafts including pumpkin carving and face painting. Prices from £12.50https://butterflyhouse.digitickets.co.uk

Meadowhall, SheffieldSaturday October 26 to Friday November 1, 9am to 9pmGet seriously slimy with the gooey, ghost-busting slime factory experience. Enter through the parent-proof portal if you dare, put on your lab coat and goggles and join the super slime experts for a spookily silly 25-minute adventure, Start by learning the slime salute, then put your slime-making skills to the test and you’ll even get a pot to take home. And if you’re brave enough to press the ‘trick or treat’ button, you may just get a spooky surprise.

English Institute of Sport, SheffieldOctober 28 to November 1, 8.30am to 5.30pmGive your kids the chance to get active, make friends and have fun this half term with the multi sports holiday camps. They’re a great way for your children to play sports, learn new skills and develop confidence, whilst also ensuring childcare is taken care of.Activities include football, hockey, quick cricket, badminton, rounders, table tennis, dodgeball, frisby games, basketball, short tennis and volleyball.Standard Days 8.30am to 5.30pm, extended days 8am to 6pm and weekly booking packages available.From £13https://www.siv.org.uk/venues/eis-sheffield

