Happy 100th birthday to Betty Hudson at Sheffield care home

Betty Hudson celebrated her 100th birthday with a party at the Sheffield care home where she lives

Centenarian Betty Hudson celebrated her 100th year with a party at The Laurels and The Limes Care home, in Manchester Road.

She was joined for her milestone 100th birthday party by family and friends and enjoyed balloons, cake and an entertainer with singer Keeley May performing some of Betty’s favourite songs.

Born in Sheffield on August 6, 1919, Betty has spent almost her entire life in the city, living in Heeley and Millhouses. She married Harry Hudson at Millhouses Methodist Church in 1942, with whom she has three daughters, Yvonne, Elaine and Daphne.

Betty’s first job was as an assistant at a now closed shop called Beecrofts, on West Street. During the Second World War, she worked at RAF Harrogate, in the Air Ministry Unit. The unit's main role at the time was to carry out recruit training for the Women's Auxiliary Air Force.