Head start for North Lindsey College students

Lucky students at North Lindsey College were given a head start when award-winning celebrity hair stylist, Lee Stafford, gave a hairdressing masterclass.

Lee has a long-standing working relationship with the DN Colleges Group, consisting of North Lindsey College and Doncaster College, to deliver industry standard sessions aimed at those interested in progressing in the sector.

Lee spent a full day working with students from both colleges, spending the morning in Scunthorpe then travelling over to Doncaster to deliver masterclasses to the Level 2 students in the salon. Lee makes numerous personal visits to the salons as part of his commitment to the Lee Stafford Education brand and encouraging the future hairdressers.

Student Jess Harris, 17, praised Lee for visiting the college and said: “ “I really enjoyed the session, particularly being Lee’s model. I also saw Lee’s demonstration in May, he really gives us a different concept to learning.” Lee advised students to learn from their experiences.